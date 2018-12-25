Agricultural land provides 40ac and winter accommodation for livestock

An excellent holding of agricultural land, an attractive farm house, yard and farm buildings, is currently on the market at £16,250/ac. The area comprises a total of 40ac and is for sale whole – at £650,000 – or in lots.

The property currently resides at 39 Ryan Road, Mayobridge, Co. Down. It is a five minute drive (3.7km) to the centre of Mayobridge, while the small town is on the B8 road to Newry. It is a 15 minute drive from both the property and Mayobridge to Newry town centre (9km).

The dwelling

The house is a two-storey, five bedroom dwelling, which has been well maintained.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance hall; a lounge with a marble fireplace; a family room with a granite fireplace; a dining room; a kitchen / dining room; a utility room; a master bedroom with an en-suite; and a bedroom with a walk-in closet and an en-suite.

The first floor comprises: three bedrooms; and a family bathroom.

Farmyard and outbuildings

There is an extensive range of farm buildings, located to the rear of the house. In the middle is a concrete yard, which provides excellent road frontage, with access off both the Ryan Road and the Crossan Road.

The outbuildings provide winter accommodation for livestock and general purpose storage.

Facilities include:

Comprise silos;

Slatted houses;

Farm stores;

A former milking parlour; and

A cattle crush.

The land is of high-quality, agricultural land. It is arranged over 13 fields, and is divided by good hedges and stock proof fences.

The schedule of lands is as follows: 1 – 0.64ha / 1.58ac;

2 – 0.82ha / 2.02ac;

3 – 0.61ha / 1.5ac;

4 – 1.07ha / 2.64ac;

5 – 1.62ha / 4ac;

6 – 0.9ha / 2.22ac;

7 – 1.38ha / 3.41ac;

8 – 2.73ha / 6.74ac;

9 – 0.63ha / 1.55ac;

10 – 0.8ha / 1.97ac;

11 – 0.46ha / 1.13ac;

12 – 2.42ha / 5.97ac;

13 – 2.04ha / 5.04ac;

Total – 16.13ha / 39.86ac.

The land is presently all in grass and in recent years has been let for the grazing of livestock and silage.

Christopher Boyce, of Shooter Property Services, is looking after the sale at 39 Ryan Road. Speaking about the property, he said: “Ryan Road is a very exciting farm to come to the south down market.

“The holding would suit a range of uses thanks to its extensive yard and buildings. It was formerly a dairy farm and the land has most recently been used for cutting and grazing.”

Viewing is highly recommended. For more information, visit Shooter Property Services’ website.