44ac of agricultural land for sale enjoys substantial road frontage

Shooter property services brings to the market excellent agricultural land on 44ac, along with a two-storey dwelling and outbuildings.

Located at 21 Seapatrick Road, Banbridge, Co. Down, the holding benefits from a pleasant location on the edge of Seapatrick. It is also only 1 mile from Banbridge, which is on the A1 main road between Belfast and Newry.

The dwelling

The four bedroom, two-storey residence is well presented and maintained throughout.

The ground floor comprises: a hallway; a sitting room with a fireplace; a living room; a kitchen / dining room; and a bedroom.

The first floor comprises: a master bedroom with an en-suite; two further bedrooms; and a family bathroom.

Smallholding

The 42ac of land is a choice smallholding. It comes with a number of outbuildings for multi-use purposes. The land also enjoys substantial road frontage.

Advertisement

There is: a garage; four stores; a corrugated cart house; and a workshop.

The land is laid out in 15 divisions: 1. 2.4ha / 5.93ac;

2. 1.32ha / 3.26ac;

3. 1.74ha / 4.3ac;

4. 1.73ha / 4.27ac;

5. 0.68ha / 1.68ac;

6. 0.49ha / 1.21ac;

7. 1.4ha / 3.46ac;

8. 0.82ha / 2.03ac;

9. 1.38ha / 3.41ac;

10. 1.68ha / 4.15ac;

11. 1.13ha / 2.79ac;

12. 0.62ha / 1.53ac;

13. 0.72ha / 1.78ac;

14. 1.02ha / 2.52ac;

15. 0.72ha / 1.78ac;

Total – 17.85ha / 44.1ac.

Christopher Boyce, who is looking after the sale, expects “good interest from local buyers and also from those further afield”.

Early inspection of the property is highly recommended through the estate agents.

The holding is for sale at around £12,386/ac – or for whole at £545,000.

Further information can be found on Shooter Property Services’ website.