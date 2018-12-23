‘Ireland’s largest tractor run’ set to roll out this Saturday

Efforts are being made to organise Ireland’s largest tractor run to bring a little Christmas cheer – and raise funds for two hospice charities in the process.

Organisers of this year’s Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run are hoping for a turnout of at least 800 participants for the event, which is set to be held on Saturday, December 29.

Registration takes place from 10:30am, with the run to begin at 12:00pm in Co. Armagh.

Issuing a statement on social media ahead of the big day, Cedric Livingstone, a member of the event’s organising committee, said: “This is our seventh year, with all the proceeds raised going to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and the Southern Area Hospice Services.

Last year, we had the biggest turnout to date of 745 tractors taking part; our aim for 2018 is to break through the 800 barrier. If we achieve this, then I think we will set an Irish record.

“Tractors of all ages can take part,” he added.

Advertisement

This year’s event will incorporate a 17-mile route for tractors, starting and finishing in Armagh city.

It will travel through Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn and Richill on the way, before returning to ABP Business Park for a barbecue, raffle and afternoon’s craic, organisers promise.

Tractor registration costs £10 for drivers to take part and the proceeds goes to the two charities.

Those without tractors are invited along too, to check out the marvelous machines on display and support a great cause.

The Livingstone tractor run to date has raised over £260,000 for the nominated charities. Year-on-year the event has grown in size, attendees and the amount it raises for charity.