The results are in…how much are you paying for silage?
Last week AgriLand took a poll from readers: How much are you paying for silage? The results are in and the margins were tight, with a fairly even spread over the price categories.
- €20-25/bale;
- €25-30/bale;
- €30-35/bale;
- €35-40/bale.
While the poll results were tight there was one clear front-runner among the prices. 32% of AgriLand’s readers, who took the poll, were paying €25-30/bale.
In second place, 24% of readers were paying €30-35/bale.
The higher – €35-40/bale – and lower – €20-25/bale – end of the price ranges both accounted for 22% of the vote.
- €25-30/bale – 32%;
- €30-35/bale – 24%;
- €20-25/bale – 22%;
- €35-40/bale – 22%.
2017 poll
AgriLand carried out a poll at the same time last year (December 20, 2017). Silage prices were significantly lower at that time.Also Read: What are you paying for silage?
40% of readers who took the poll in December 2017 were paying €40/bale, while 53% of readers who took the poll were paying between €20/bale and €25/bale.
- €30/bale – 40%;
- €25/bale – 27%
- €20/bale – 26%;
- €15/bale – 6%.
Look for quality
AgriLand once again urges buyers to be cautious when parting with their money. A significant amount of silage was made in late-autumn and even into early winter, so make sure what you are buying was baled dry and is of good quality.