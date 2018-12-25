Season’s greetings from all at AgriLand

All of the team here at AgriLand would like to wish all of our readers a Merry Christmas and a very prosperous New Year.

2018 has been a busy year for AgriLand; we have grown both our news and technical teams – in order to continue bringing you – our readers – quality content year-round.

For many in farming, it’s been an adverse year – of challenges and impediments. Extreme weather events made it especially challenging – initially with the bitterly cold spring followed by a prolonged drought that endured for so long.

In fact, Ireland was listed as one of the countries “most significantly impacted” by drought conditions during the summer months, according to a European Drought Observatory (EDO) report; regardless, we certainly persevered.

Your feedback is always welcome. We greatly appreciate the continued support you’ve shown for our platform. If you have a story that you would like to share in 2019, please get in touch right here.

To all of our readers, clients, colleagues and friends; have a very Happy Christmas and a wonderful New Year.

Advertisement

‘Innovate As Opposed To Imitate’

Interestingly, AgriLand actually celebrated its fifth birthday this year. From day one, we have innovated in the agricultural space.

We were the first daily farming news publisher, the first digital-only agri media publisher and – more recently – we broke new ground with the first ever weekly, online, agri news and current affairs show – FarmLand.

Our motto has always been to ‘innovate as opposed to imitate’, which has resulted in AgriLand establishing itself as the largest agri news publisher by audience in the country.

Our news app remains the most downloaded farming app in the country, with more than 100,000 downloads to date.

We are passionate about keeping Irish farmers informed through our rapidly growing team of professional, dedicated and impartial technical and news journalists that are leading the way in digital publishing.