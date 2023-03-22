Tractor backend oil, also known as transmission, differential, or final drive oil, is a lubricant that is used in the rear axle of tractors to provide lubrication and protection for the gears, bearings and wet brakes.

The backend oil is a vital component of the tractor’s drivetrain system and plays a critical role in ensuring their smooth and efficient operation.

In Ireland, the choice of backend oil for tractors can depend on a variety of factors, including the type of tractor, operating conditions, and the manufacturer’s recommendations.

It is important to choose the correct oil to ensure optimal performance and to prevent damage to the transmission.

Choosing the right tractor backend oil is important for several reasons:

It protects transmission components; It enhances performance; It extends equipment life; It adapts to changing operating conditions.

One critical factor to consider when choosing backend oil is viscosity. Viscosity is a measure of the oil’s resistance to flow and is determined by temperature.

Tractors operating in colder climates require a thinner oil to ensure easy starting and lubrication, while tractors operating in hotter climates require a thicker oil to maintain proper lubrication at high temperatures. In Ireland, the most common are SAE 10W-30/SAE 80W and SAE 10W-40.

Backend oil can be mineral, synthetic, or semi-synthetic. Mineral oils are the most common and are generally less expensive than synthetic or semi-synthetic oils.

Synthetic and semi-synthetic oils offer better performance and longer life, making them a good choice for heavy-duty applications for tractors that operate in harsh conditions.

It is crucial to check the tractor manufacturer’s recommendations when choosing backend oil for tractors. Tractor manufacturers have specific requirements for the type of backend oil to be used in their equipment. Using the wrong type of oil can cause damage to the transmission and void the machinery/equipment warranty.

Factors to consider

Synthetic and semi-synthetic oils, when compared to mineral oils, can provide several benefits in the long run, ultimately bringing the overall costs down. Therefore, it is worth considering the long-term benefits of investing in synthetic or semi-synthetic oil over a mineral oil.

Some of the benefits that synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants provide are as follows:

Better performance and protection: High-quality oils are formulated with advanced additives and base oils that provide better performance and protection for your tractor. They offer superior wear protection, thermal stability, and resistance to oxidation and sludge formation, ensuring smoother shifting, improved power transfer, and better fuel economy. Mineral oils may not offer the same level of performance and protection, leading to more frequent breakdowns and higher maintenance costs. Longer lifespan: High-quality branded transmission oils are designed to last longer, even in harsh operating conditions. They can resist breakdown and degradation, reducing the need for frequent oil changes and extending the lifespan of your tractor’s transmission. Synthetic lubricants also provide longer drain intervals, and need fewer oil changes, therefore reducing overall costs in the long run. Reduced downtime: By using high-quality transmission oil, you can reduce the risk of transmission failures and breakdowns. This can result in less downtime and improved productivity, saving you time and money in the long run. Mineral oils may be more likely to fail, resulting in longer downtime and lost revenue. Manufacturer recommended: Tractor manufacturers typically recommend using high-quality oils in their equipment. By using high-quality oils, you can ensure that you are meeting their specifications and requirements, reducing the risk of damage, or voiding your warranty. Mineral oils may not meet the manufacturer’s specifications, putting your equipment at risk.

Finol Oils offers an extensive range of high-quality backend oils including TotalEnergies’ Dynatrans MPV and VX FE, Dynatrans CVT 10W-30, Multagri Pro-Tec 10W-40, Finol AgriworX Tractorfluid BF 16, Agriworx tractorfluid Hi-Tech 10W-40 & Petro Canada Duratran range of products.

These high-performance oils are specifically designed for use in construction and agriculture equipment.

They are formulated with the latest additive technology to meet manufacturer requirements and provide excellent wear protection, thermal stability, and resistance to oxidation and sludge formation.

They also offer superior anti-shudder properties to ensure smooth shifting, even under extreme conditions.

Finol’s range of backend oils satisfies all market requirements for optimum machinery performance, reliability and protection to extend machinery life.

To learn more about the company’s lubricants range or purchase their products visit www.finol.ie, ask your lubricants supplier for Finol products or call; 01 223 8532.

You can also send an email to [email protected] for any queries.

For technical consultation, click here to get expert recommendation for your tractor and other farm machinery.