The second episode of the March Animal Health Series in association with MSD Animal Health Ireland can now be viewed on Agriland.

This evening’s broadcast featured a discussion on tackling pneumonia in calves.

Vet Frank O’Sullivan was joined by Co. Meath dairy farmer Conor O’Sullivan and Sarah Higgins, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland.

Topics up for discussion included the causes of pneumonia, the various factors that need to be considered to prevent illness on-farm, housing considerations, stress at weaning, and what a farmer’s vaccination approach should be.

March Animal Health Series

This evening’s broadcast follows on from the first episode of the four-part series, which was broadcast last Thursday (March 16), the content of which is discussed in this article.

The series will continue with two more broadcasts after this evening.

The third installment in the March Animal Health Series on Thursday (March 23) will focus on controlling coccidiosis in lambs and calves.

The final instalment in the series on Tuesday (March 28) will feature an overview of the fundamentals of fertility.

As with the two broadcasts that have already taken place, the next two can also be viewed here on Agriland, and will each begin at 7:00p.m on their respective days.