UCD and Teagasc join Chinese entity to form Dairy Development Centre

An agreement has been signed in Beijing to form the ‘China-Ireland Sustainable Dairy Development Centre’.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, May 14, by representatives from University College Dublin (UCD), Teagasc and the Institute of Animal Science at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

According to a statement from UCD, the purpose of this centre is to foster institutional links between parties, to support research that will generate new knowledge and to engage in education at a number of levels.

The centre also aims to improve technology exchange while promoting sustainable dairy farming systems in China and Ireland.

The new centre will focus on three key areas.

1. Technology extension

The technology extension will relate to all aspects of dairy production in Ireland and China, from the environmental impact of dairy production, animal production and feed quality, through to processed dairy products.

CAAS, UCD and Teagasc will engage in knowledge transfer and technology extension activities and work with relevant industry partner companies.

The aim is to impart strategic benefits and sustainability principles while facilitating trade opportunities to both Chinese and Irish dairy sectors.

2. Research and exchange

The goal is to maximise the research interactions between CAAS, UCD and Teagasc and to use those interactions to leverage national and international funding, to scale existing research activities and to deliver research excellence with impact.

The centre will: Identify and foster new areas of research between the parties that could be of benefit to China, Ireland and globally;

Use relevant national and international research funding mechanisms to support the development of programmes of research and innovation between the parties;

Effectively communicate the value of research and innovation findings to each other and the wider community;

Encourage visiting experts from both countries to develop links with academics and institutions to further the goals and scope of the centre.

3. Training education and development

The centre will draw on the expertise of CAAS, UCD and Teagasc to deliver “high-level training” to experts in sustainable dairy science, technology and basic education for farmers and primary operators.

The centre will aim to ensure that training complements efforts of technology extension and transfer.