Chilly weekend ahead with temperatures to plummet

Ireland is heading into a chilly weekend with subzero temperatures during the coming nights, according to Met Eireann.

A mostly cloudy day is in store today across the southern half of the country with scattered outbreaks of rain, the national meteorological office predicts.

These are expected to be heavy and persistent at times across southern counties, with the risk of spot flooding and local thunder.

There will be some bright or sunny spells across the northern half of the country, however, where it should remain largely dry.

Another cool day is in store with highest temperatures of of 6° to 10°.

Easterly breezes will be brisk at times along south and south-east coasts, and mainly moderate inland.

Scattered outbreaks of rain will occur early tonight, though these will soon become confined to the south-west, with a few showers possible in the east later.

However, a Status Yellow rainfall warning for counties Cork and Waterford will kick in tonight, lasting through to 2:00am on Saturday night, according to Met Eireann, for these counties.

Elsewhere a lot of dry weather is on the cards with mist or fog patches, and patchy frost developing where skies stay clear.

Lowest temperatures will drop to 0° to 6°, with it to be coldest away from southern counties. North-east breezes will be mostly light overland.

Except over the weekend, drying conditions will be poor overall in the coming week ahead, according to Met Eireann.

There will be few opportunities for spraying after the beginning of the week as it’s expected to become unsettled and windy.

Meanwhile, regarding field conditions, most soils are saturated at the moment, though still trafficable over parts of the midlands and east.

Tomorrow

Much of the country will see a fully dry day tomorrow with sunny spells; however, some showery rain may affect southern and eastern coastal counties, mainly appearing along coasts here.

Highest temperatures will peak at 6° to 10°, in a mostly light north-east breeze, which will be a little fresher along east and south facing coasts.

Apart from isolated showers in the east, it will be dry with clear spells, in light north-east breezes for most of the country.

It will be cold and frosty in parts, with lowest temperatures dropping to -2° to +3°, with it coldest across Atlantic counties.

Sunday

Some frost across Atlantic counties to begin on Sunday, Met Eireann predicts.

Many areas will stay dry for the day with good sunny spells, though some scattered showers will occur too, with most of these feeding in across the east of Leinster.

Another cold day is likely with highest temperatures of 6° to 10°, in mostly light easterly breezes; winds will however be a little fresher along east and south facing coasts.