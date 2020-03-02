Child dies and woman and baby injured in Larne farmhouse incident

A young child has died and a woman and baby were injured in an incident which took place in a farmhouse in Larne, Co. Antrim today, Monday, March 2, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.

In a short statement the PSNI confirmed:

“Police can confirm that an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the death of a young child in the Larne area today.

A woman in her 30s and a baby are currently receiving hospital treatment for injuries.

“The investigation is at an early stage and police are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the death,” the brief statement concluded.

It is understood that the incident took place in a farmhouse in the Larne area.

According to numerous media reports, it is believed that the tragedy is being treated as a domestic incident.

