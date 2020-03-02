Teagasc Grange to host UK royals this week

The UK’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, will find themselves in unfamiliar surroundings this week, when the visit Teagasc Grange on Wednesday, March 4.

The royals will visit the Tegasc facility – which specialises in beef production – as part of a three day visit to Ireland, which begins tomorrow, Tuesday, March 3.

Prince William – who is second in line to the UK’s ‘big job’ after his father, Prince Charles – and Catherine will be in the company of Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Michael Creed when the visit the facility.

The pair will have a full itinerary of events over the three days, of which the Grange visit forms a part. They will also, among other things, visit Termple Bar in Dublin and a GAA club in Galway.

The Gardaí are warning that a number of traffic diversion will be in place at those locations where the Duke and Duchess are visiting.

On the same day as they visit Teagasc Grange, they will also visit the village of Prosperous in Co. Kildare. This will see temporary traffic restrictions in place in the village from around 11:30am to around 12:15pm, with diversion routes in place.

The visit to Grange won’t have an impact on traffic movement in Co. Meath, though there will be some restrictions that day around Howth, Co. Dublin, where the royals will be later in the afternoon and evening.

On Thursday, March 5, there will be a number of restrictions in Galway city centre and Salthill.