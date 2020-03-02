Rescue mission for ‘castaway’ cattle launched by Cork fire brigade

Members of Cork City Fire Brigade were called out to an animal rescue mission over the weekend when a number of cattle became stranded in a river in the “Rebel County”.

In a post on social media yesterday, Sunday, March 1, the fire brigade noted that multiple crews were involved in the rescue operation.

Yesterday, a small number of cattle found themselves in a “castaway” position, stranded precariously in the Cork river.

“Crews from [Cork city] headquarters and Ballincollig are currently in attendance at an animal rescue incident,” the post said.

The incident involves some cattle stuck in the water on the riverbank.

“To date crews have rescued a number of cattle,” the short post added.

It is believed that all the animals were successfully rescued from the water following the incident.

Contractor rescues homes from flooding in Sligo

In other news, an agricultural contractor in Co. Sligo has had a busy week pumping water from properties in danger of flooding in recent days.

Gerry Davey Agri was called on last Monday, February 24, to help save a local car dealership from pending doom as rising floodwaters put the premises in danger.

Speaking to AgriLand, Gerry explained: “We were pumping water from a field in Carraroe, Co. Sligo, that floods during wet weather.

“When the field floods, the water rises and causes flooding on the road as well as to a number of houses and a nearby car garage.

“We started pumping for the garage first; we were going day and night for a few days.

We got him sorted out and then we went to a different spot but it was all connected to the one water level so no matter where we were pumping in that area, we were dropping it.

“We started pumping on Monday morning and never stopped for the whole week until Saturday evening at 8:00pm. We were going day and night.”