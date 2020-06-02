Child airlifted and 5 others injured in crash involving tractor and silage trailer
Five people have been injured and a child airlifted to hospital following an incident involving a tractor drawing a silage trailer in Co. Antrim.
One person was treated at the scene, two were taken by ambulance to the Causeway Hospital, a further two to Antrim Area Hospital, while the child was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.
It’s understood both the tractor and trailer (with a full load of grass) were left on their side as a result of the collision.
Police, along with other emergency services, attended the scene.
Inspector O’Brien said: “We received the report of a collision, involving a car and tractor with its trailer, just after 6:40pm. This was at the Drones Road junction with Pharis Road.
“A child, who was travelling in the car, had to be transported to hospital for treatment to injuries.
“We would ask anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1899 of 01/06/20.”
