Check out the latest jobs available in the agri sector

A number of jobs in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunity to change their career path.

Anyone who is looking to make a new start in the agriculture sector can find a list of the latest jobs on offer on AgriRecruit.ie.

There are a number of jobs on offer across the sector, in a variety of roles, such as: a veterinary surgeon; an AI technician; a ruminant nutritionist; technical sales advisors; a contract technologist; and a nesting technician / health and safety officer.

Veterinary Surgeon

Munster Cattle Breeding Group – a specialist in cattle breeding and herd management services – is seeking to recruit a Veterinary Surgeon.

Based in Mallow, the successful candidate will join the group’s multi-disciplinary team of veterinarians and farm advisors in its Munster Herd Management team.

Applicants must: hold a degree in Veterinary Medicine and be registered with the Veterinary Council of Ireland; possess technical excellence in cattle production systems, nutrition, breeding and animal health; and have a minimum of five years’ cattle practice.

Further education qualifications are desirable and the successful candidate must be willing to travel within the Munster area if required.

Responsibilities include the delivery of programmes for dairy and suckler herd owners, and collaboration and engagement with business shareholders, the dairy cooperatives, ensuring programmes are aligned with their requirements.

The deadline for applications is August 17. Click here for more information

AI Technician

Munster Cattle Breeding Group is also seeking to bring in a flexible AI Technician Contractor.

The successful candidate will cover the areas of Gort, Ardrahan and Tubber in Clare/Galway, according to the company.

Responsibilities with this position include: providing an efficient AI service to herd owners at their request; ensuring all product is stored correctly; and ensuring all information is entered in the handheld device.

The ideal candidate will possess: a knowledge of the dairy and beef industry and a keen interest in cattle breeding; a full clean driving licence; basic IT skills; be friendly, outgoing and self-motivated; and pay close attention to detail.

The completion of a DIY AI training course is also desirable – but training will be provided.

Ruminant Nutritionist

InTouch – the data service incorporating KEENAN and Alltech technologies at a farm level – has a current vacancy for the position of Ruminant Nutritionist.

Primarily based in Northern Ireland the successful applicant will play a key role in the development and delivery of nutrition support and feeding technologies, both on farm and via the InTouch support centre in Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

Duties include: working with Northern Irish farmers to develop and implement animal nutrition plans; installing and training farmers in the use of InTouch feeding technology; and providing proactive customer support.

The successful candidate will have: a relevant Animal Science or Agriculture qualification or similar; at least three years’ relevant advisory experience; and strong IT skills.

A postgraduate degree would be a distinct advantage but not essential. Click here for more information

Technical sales advisor

Fertiliser and animal nutrition specialist Grassland Agro is currently seeking to recruit a Technical Sales Advisor in the Wexford region.

The successful candidate will advise and sell the Grassland Agro range of soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements direct to farmers through local co-ops and merchants, and will develop relationships and work closely with these co-ops and merchants.

The ideal candidate will be from a farming background with an excellent knowledge of farming / possess a qualification relevant to the agri industry.

He/she must have knowledge, sales and advisory skills with regard to cultivation and animal husbandry, and be technically minded with an ability to create and close sales opportunities. A full driver’s licence is also required. Click here for more information

Contract Technologist

Finally, Teagasc is currently looking for a Contract Technologist in the Timoleague Catchments Area in Co. Cork.

The position is a temporary contract post, the indicative duration of which is 15 months, subject to contract.

Reporting to the programme manager, the technologist’s key role will be the facilitation of the Agricultural Catchment Programme.

This will be implemented through the collection of environmental, economic and production data required by the programme team, and delivery of an intensive advisory service to participating farmers, among other methods.