Taoiseach officially opens €3.75 million feed mill extension

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, visited Drinagh Co-op to officially open its new €3.75 million feed mill extension.

Founded in 1923, Drinagh Co-op is a dairy and agribusiness co-operative based in west Cork.

The co-op services 550 milk producers, with a total annual production of 190 million litres of milk while also catering for an additional 1,500 farmer customers.

Speaking at the event today, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “I’m delighted to be here to officially open this €3.75 million feed mill extension at Drinagh Co-op.

Currently, the agricultural sector across Ireland finds itself in a difficult situation owing to recent drought conditions.

“Given the importance of the agricultural sector in Ireland, and particularly here in West Cork, I would like to pay tribute to businesses like Drinagh Co-op for taking the initiative by making significant investments in innovative technologies in response to a growing need for animal fodder.”

Also commenting TJ Sullivan, chairman of the board of directors at Drinagh, said: “I am delighted to welcome the mayor of the county of Cork, councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy and An Taoiseach to join us today to mark this significant occasion.

“In 2016, we made a decision to make this investment in our feed mill, following the removal of milk quotas in 2015.

By increasing production capacity at our mill, we will be able to double output to 120,000t per annum.

“As you know, farmers have been experiencing a fodder crisis since the spring which has been compounded by a drought over the summer.

“Increasing production output at our feed mill also allows us to assist other co-ops and millers during high demand periods,” Sullivan said.

Drinagh Co-op is owned by its 2,000 shareholders and employs a staff of 260.

The business operates across hardware, electrical and agri inputs, pharmacies and animal feed milling. Drinagh Co-op’s milk is processed at Carbery Food Ingredients, based in Ballineen, Co. Cork.