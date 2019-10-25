Check out the latest job vacancies in the agri-sector

Check out the latest job vacancies in the agri-sector

A number of interesting job vacancies across a wide range of skill sets are currently available in the agriculture sector.

Check out our profiles of some of the most notable agri-sector employment opportunities below. If you find that any of these are ‘up your street’, you can learn more about them by going to AgriRecruit.

Livestock manager

Country Crest Farming, based in Lusk in north Co. Dublin, is looking for a livestock manager to manage its state of the art beef and livestock enterprise, which comprises a pedigree Aberdeen Angus and Hereford suckler herd.

Necessary skills for this job include sound leadership and decision making; experience in purchasing, livestock, calving and husbandry; delivering the highest animal welfare standards; and familiarity in regulations and quality schemes from Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The job offers a salary package that is commensurate with the skill that you bring. Click here for more information

Machinery technician

Teagasc is looking to fill a permanent post of a machinery technician to work at Kildalton College in Co. Kilkenny.

The role is to provide technical support to the running of educational programmes operated by the college.

The main duties and responsibilities will include, among others: preparing and delivering machinery/workshop skills training in line with approved curriculum; undertaking practical skills assessment and machinery proficiency testing of students; and assisting in the supervision of students on work experience.

Essential qualifications for this post are a Level 6 QQI qualification (or equivalent) in a relevant discipline (agricultural machinery/ mechanisation/engineering); and a full driver’s licence. Click here for more information

Commercial Manager

AgriLand, Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher, is looking to hire a commercial manager.

You will be a valued member of our senior management team, reporting to the managing director. You will be our senior sales executive and will make a significant contribution to directing and defining our online presence.

Prior sales experience is essential and a good understanding of online/digital media and the agricultural sector is desirable. You will consistently meet and exceed targets as the business expands and grows rapidly.

This is an exciting role for a seasoned, self-motivated and ambitious sales professional with the opportunity to have a major impact in creating and leading the commercial department in a new digital media company. Click here for more information

Technical Support Engineer

Fullwood Packo – which provides milking and cooling equipment – is looking for a technical support engineer to join its support team.

The role will entail such duties as: providing engineering and technical support service for the company’s equipment; developing, organising and delivering technical training on all Fullwood Packo products and services; and a number of other technical and supervisory functions.

The successful applicant will need to have an engineering or electrical qualification; experience in the agricultural sector; and knowledge of an additional European language. Click here for more information

Agronomy Sales Manager

New Generation Agriculture Ltd is looking for a highly motivated and experienced agronomy sales manager to join its team.

The role will be to manage a small sales team and distributor network while delivering agronomy, soil fertility, nutritional and biological consultancy to farms in your area.

The successful candidate will advise and be involved with all agronomy aspects: crop protection guidance; nutrient management; soil fertility consultancy; and providing appropriate advice to customers.

The role will require developing strong relationships with farmers, customers and distributors, and having a passion for precision and sustainable farming techniques. Click here for more information

CLASSIFIED ADVERTS

AgriRecruit Jobs
Loading Next Story

Check out the latest job vacancies in the agri-sector

Check out the latest job vacancies in the agri-sector

There are a number of agricultural companies and businesses looking to hire new employees this month.

A full listing of all of the latest jobs and positions on offer are available over on AgriRecruit.ie.

If you’re looking to try your hand at something new, here is a selection of the latest jobs going in the industry:

Ruminant Nutrition Adviser

United Feeds is part of the Dale Farm Group, which is one of Northern Ireland’s largest feed companies, and the company is looking to appoint a new Ruminant Nutrition Adviser.

Reporting to the Sales Manager the Ruminant Nutrition Adviser will be responsible for growing sales in line with agreed targets through the development of excellent customer relationships.

The ideal candidate should have a third level qualification or equivalent, ideally in an agricultural related discipline, and must have an in depth understanding of ruminant livestock production.

Previous relevant sales experience is desirable but not essential.

In return the company offers a competitive salary and benefits package including a company car and excellent opportunities for personal development.

Click here to apply.

Agriculture and Sustainability Manager

Grove Turkeys Ltd, Ireland’s largest turkey processor are currently recruiting an Agriculture and Sustainability Manager.

The successful candidate will manage all aspects of Grove Turkeys agri-business, which involves breeder rearing/laying, hatching and growing of turkeys to optimise performance.

Managing all growers, farm supervisors and farm personnel to achieve the highest efficiency and compliance standards is also a requirement of the role.

Interested applicants should hold a third level qualification in food science or relative agri-food disciplines as well as having a minimum of three years’ experience in the food industry.

Other requirements include strong communication, IT and people management skills, while a knowledge of poultry production is desirable but not essential.

Anyone interested in the role can click here to apply.

Assistant Logistics Manager

Southern Fuel and Farm Supplies is an established Agricultural business located in east Co. Cork and they are looking to employ an Assistant Logistics Manager.

The company is looking to recruit a a hard-working and self-motivated person who will primarily assist in managing the distribution of a wide range of agri-related products across the Munster region.

Applicants are required to hold a business degree and be able to work under pressure in a fast moving environment.

The right candidate is also expected to have excellent planning, organisational and administration skills, a strong and natural attention to detail combined with a very good work ethic.

Click here for more information on the role and to find details on how to apply.

Technical Sales Advisor

Grassland Agro is looking to hire a Technical Sales Advisor to work in counties Tyrone and Fermanagh.

The role will include responsibilities such as the sale of the company’s product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements direct to farmers through the local co-ops and merchants.

People interested in applying should have an excellent knowledge of farming as well as possessing a qualification relevant to the industry.

A knowledge of sales and advisory skills with regard to cultivation and animal husbandry would also be beneficial.

The role includes an attractive fixed annual salary, with performance bonuses and an uncapped commission structure. Business tools also include a fully-expensed company car, mobile phone and monthly expenses

To apply for this position, click here.

CLASSIFIED ADVERTS

AgriRecruit Grassland Agro Jobs United Feeds
Loading Next Story