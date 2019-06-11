Changes afoot for farms in Fair Deal Scheme

Legislation will be brought before Government today, Tuesday, June 11, to change the status of family farms and businesses in cases where family members are seeking nursing home care.

According to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, The outline of the bill – to be brought forward by the Minister for Health Simon Harris and the Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly – will be published after today’s Cabinet meeting.

The Fair Deal scheme allows people to apply for financial support to help pay for the cost of care in a nursing home.

According to RTÉ, people using the scheme contribute up to 80% of their income and up to 7.5% of the value of any assets held towards their cost of care.

Meanwhile, Minister Daly has previously said that currently, there is no cap on the contributions to the cost of care based on farm and business assets, except in the case where a person in possession of such assets has suffered a sudden illness or disability necessitating long-term residential care.