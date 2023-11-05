Succession, generational renewal and housing in rural Ireland were all key issues highlighted by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

The minister highlighted many of the strengths in the sector, such as protein food security and the country’s grass-based production system, but said that succession and generational renewal continues to be a “global challenge”.

He said the reasons why young people do not stay in the industry are “multiple”.

Minister McConalogue said that young people people have the option to explore other careers, while the older farmer may not have identified a successor.

“To ensure the agri-food sector remains strong and sustainable into the future, supporting young farmers will continue to be a key priority for me and the government,” Minister McConalogue said.

He said that taxation measures from government both to facilitate succession and to support their establishment, are estimated to be worth some €200 million per annum.

In terms of access to finance, the minister added that the €500 million Growth and Sustainability Loan Scheme (GSLS) Scheme ensures that loans of up to €500,000 are unsecured.

Ard Fheis addresses housing

Another challenge highlighted for young farmers at the Ard Fheis included access to housing in rural Ireland.

Many representatives have been calling for updated rural housing guidelines, which were originally due to be published prior to Christmas 2022, but were delayed until the second quarter of 2023.

Minister of State with responsibility for local government and planning, Kieran O’Donnell confirmed that these guidelines are being prepared.

Minister McConalogue said that Fianna Fáil is helping rural residents by the introduction of the help to buy scheme, which delivers up to €30,000 toward buying a first home

The first home scheme means that the government can provide 30% equity to help people buy their first home with no interest for five years.

He added that the vacant and derelict home grants provide (for the first time) between €50,000 and €70,000 to bring properties back into circulation.

The minister said that the next decade is one of the most crucial for food production.

“As global instability increases, strong sustainable farmers are needed more and more,” he said.

He said his aim as minister for agriculture is to provide farmers with choice.

“Across the board we are working to make sure that rural and regional Ireland is backed in every way possible and to ensure it progresses strongly in all aspects,” the minister said.