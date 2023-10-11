The Farmall tractor is 100 years’ old this year and in honour of this milestone a tractor run in aid of mental health charities has adopted it as its theme for the day.

Breandan Ferris, who, in conjunction with a large group of volunteers, has been instrumental in raising over €300,000 for good causes over the years, has set the day of Sunday, October 15 for the team’s latest fundraising event.

Stressful times

As a sheep farmer and contractor for many years, Breandan is only too aware of the stress that a bad summer and the encroaching winter nights can place on people within the farming community.

The group therefore feels that bringing relief to those suffering mental health issues is essential in keeping local rural communities together.

International Tractors, along with many other makes, have themselves played a large part in building the prosperity of these communities, and drawing attention to how Irish agricultural has depended upon the modernising influence of technology throughout the last century is another great benefit of tractor runs like these.

Farmall legacy

The International Farmall is recognised as having had a major influence over tractor design in the early part of the 20th century.

It shifted focus away from heavy prairie-busting locomotives to something more akin to the horse that it was designed to replace.

The Fordson, although also intended to displace animal power, was heavier and more cumbersome and did not benefit from the same development work as the Farmall over its production years.

The organisers stress that tractors of all makes and ages are welcome on the run

Although the run may have a Farmall theme, the organisers are keen to point out that the gathering welcomes tractors of all types and makes.

It will take place in Fossa, Killarney, on October 15 at 2:00p.m, followed by a tractor run around Killarney itself.

A major sponsor of the event is Samco Agri Sales, which holds the Case dealership for Limerick and Kerry.