A Co. Cavan-based co-op and agri-hardware store has commenced works to expand its enterprise at its base on the outskirts of Cavan town.

Poles Co-op has announced plans to construct an additional storage shed, in its yard, with a floor area of 14,327ft2.

However, before the shed can be constructed, the site must be cleared and this first phase of the development will see a total of 20,000m3 of clay being removed.

The dig and site preparation is being carried out by Cavan agricultural contracting firm, Joe Brady Contractors.

According to a co-op spokesperson, the additional yard space “is necessary to meet the demands of a steadily growing customer base”.

Signing the contract for phase 1. Back row: contractor, Joe Brady; and architects, Shane Cusack and Michael Fitzpatrick. Front row: secretary, Poles Co-op, Gerry Murray; chairman, Poles Co-op, Seamus Duffy.

Poles Co-op was founded in 1908 and is a farmer-owned co-operative society that has developed and changed with the various trends in agriculture and rural Ireland.

The co-op reached the milestone of being 100 years old in 2008 and with the ongoing plans to expand operations, is well positioned to serve the community for many years to come.

The co-op has developed greatly in the last decade serving the building industry and the agri-trading sector.

When the overall project is completed, Poles Co-op will be one of the largest agri-trading and building providers centre in the north east of Ireland.

The co-op manages its operations through its two business divisions: Agri-Business and the Livestock Mart (Cavan Mart).