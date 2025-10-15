Cattle trade: Heavy cattle prices lift at Carnew Mart

Carnew Mart in Co. Wicklow hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Saturday, October 11, with over 700 head of cattle on offer in the sale.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Eugene Clune said: "Factory-fit cattle were a blazing trade with prices of €4.50-€5.00/kg common place."

He said that all types of cattle were up €40-€100/head with quality heavy cattle up €100-€150/head in places.

"Saturday saw a huge appetite for light/forward stores from farmers and feedlot customers with heavy, forward or factory-fit cattle wanted on a weekly basis for northern customers, factory and wholesale agents," Clune said.

Dry cows reached €4.35/kg for a 692kg Limousin cow that made €3,010. Another 810kg Limousin cow sold for €3,480 or €4.30/kg.

Other top cow prices from Carnew Mart:

484kg Parthenaise cow sold for €2,080 or €4.30/kg;

606kg Parthenaise cow sold for €2,560 or €4.22/kg;

572kg Shorthorn cow sold for €2,320 or €4.06/kg;

626kg Charolais cow sold for €2,400 or €3.83/kg.

646kg Hereford cow sold for €2,400 or €3.72/kg;

432kg Friesian cow sold for €1,490 or €3.45/kg.

In the heifer sale at Carnew, up to €5.75/kg was paid for a 388kg Limousin heifer that made €2,230.

Another 378kg Belgian Blue heifer made €2,060 or €5.45/kg.

Other top heifer prices from the sale:

369kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,980 or €5.37/kg;

Two 413kg Limousin heifers sold for €2,160 or €5.23/kg;

Four 493kg Hereford heifers sold for €2,250 or €4.56/kg;

Three 496kg Angus heifers sold for €2,060 or €4.15/kg.

Bullocks reached up to €5.79/kg for a 392kg Charolais bullock that made €2,270.

Related Stories

Other top bullock prices from the sale:

428kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,340 or €5.47/kg;

Three 332kg Limousin bullocks sold for €1,780 or €5.35/kg;

502kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,610 or €5.20/kg;

616kg Simmental bullock sold for €2,820 or €4.58/kg;

Six 350kg Angus bullocks sold for €1,590 or €4.51/kg;

374kg Hereford bullock sold for €1,670 or €4.47/kg;

536kg Hereford bullock sold for €2,370 or €4.42/kg.

In the weanling bull sale, a 298kg Charolais bull made €1,590 or €5.34/kg. Another 304kg Limousin bull made €1,500 or €4.93/kg.

A batch of seven Angus bulls averaging 377kg made €1,550 or €4.10/kg.