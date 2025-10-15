Cattle trade: Heavy cattle prices lift at Carnew Mart

Carnew Mart in Co. Wicklow hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Saturday, October 11, with over 700 head of cattle on offer in the sale.
Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Eugene Clune said: "Factory-fit cattle were a blazing trade with prices of €4.50-€5.00/kg common place."
He said that all types of cattle were up €40-€100/head with quality heavy cattle up €100-€150/head in places.
"Saturday saw a huge appetite for light/forward stores from farmers and feedlot customers with heavy, forward or factory-fit cattle wanted on a weekly basis for northern customers, factory and wholesale agents," Clune said.
Dry cows reached €4.35/kg for a 692kg Limousin cow that made €3,010. Another 810kg Limousin cow sold for €3,480 or €4.30/kg.
Other top cow prices from Carnew Mart:
In the heifer sale at Carnew, up to €5.75/kg was paid for a 388kg Limousin heifer that made €2,230.
Another 378kg Belgian Blue heifer made €2,060 or €5.45/kg.
Other top heifer prices from the sale:
Bullocks reached up to €5.79/kg for a 392kg Charolais bullock that made €2,270.
Other top bullock prices from the sale:
In the weanling bull sale, a 298kg Charolais bull made €1,590 or €5.34/kg. Another 304kg Limousin bull made €1,500 or €4.93/kg.
A batch of seven Angus bulls averaging 377kg made €1,550 or €4.10/kg.