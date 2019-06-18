Cattle on the line cause train delays in Tipp

Train delays are expected due to the discovery of cattle on the line this morning, Tuesday, June 18, according to Iarnród Éireann.

Taking to social media, the national railway service provider warned commuters and the public that delays of at least 15 minutes are expected while the cattle are moved.

The cattle were discovered on a rail line in Co. Tipperary, between Limerick Junction and Thurles.

Cattle on the line between Limerick Junction and Thurles. Delays of +15 minutes expected. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) June 18, 2019

No further details are available at this time.

Cattle cause delays in Kilcock

A similar incident took place in recent weeks, with much longer delays experienced by commuters on Friday, May 31.

The incident occurred in Kilcock, Co. Kildare, affecting the Dublin-Sligo service as well as all routes travelling through Maynooth.

The operator warned: “Line blocked just after Kilcock due to cattle on the line. Delays to all Sligo services and any service operating through Maynooth at the moment. Update to follow.”

In response to questions from concerned commuters, Iarnród Éireann stated that its teams were working to remove the cattle from the line.