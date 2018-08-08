Cattle marts: Quality in demand, but plainer stock remain difficult

Like grass growth rates, the cattle trade in marts across the country is beginning to exhibit a glimmer of new life. Marked increases in sale sizes have been witnessed over recent days, while more buyers are also beginning to make their presence felt at the ringside.

Quality cattle have met the best trade – driven by finisher and exporter demand – while it’s a different story for the plainer lots originating from the dairy herd. Buyers are a little slower to reappear for these animals and the market remains challenging.

Kilkenny Mart

Commenting on last Thursday’s sale in Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, George Candler said a few more cattle appeared and a sharper trade for quality lots was witnessed.

Most additional customers were looking at short-keep animals, he noted, and plainer, long-keep cattle met a difficult trade.

Some plainer Hereford, Angus and Friesian were as low as €1.30/kg.

On the day, +600kg steers sold for €1.70-2.30/kg, those falling into the 500-600kg category traded at €1.50-2.40/kg and the lighter stores (<400kg) made €1.30-2.70/kg.