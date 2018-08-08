Cattle marts: Quality in demand, but plainer stock remain difficult
Like grass growth rates, the cattle trade in marts across the country is beginning to exhibit a glimmer of new life. Marked increases in sale sizes have been witnessed over recent days, while more buyers are also beginning to make their presence felt at the ringside.
Quality cattle have met the best trade – driven by finisher and exporter demand – while it’s a different story for the plainer lots originating from the dairy herd. Buyers are a little slower to reappear for these animals and the market remains challenging.
Kilkenny Mart
Commenting on last Thursday’s sale in Kilkenny Mart, Cillin Hill, George Candler said a few more cattle appeared and a sharper trade for quality lots was witnessed.
Most additional customers were looking at short-keep animals, he noted, and plainer, long-keep cattle met a difficult trade.
Some plainer Hereford, Angus and Friesian were as low as €1.30/kg.
On the day, +600kg steers sold for €1.70-2.30/kg, those falling into the 500-600kg category traded at €1.50-2.40/kg and the lighter stores (<400kg) made €1.30-2.70/kg.
Meanwhile, looking at heifer returns, beef heifers sold for €1.90-2.20/kg, forward store heifers traded at €1.75-2.40/kg and light store heifers fetched €1.70-2.55/kg.
Cull cow prices remained steady, Candler noted, and more customers were present for quality continentals. Continental cull cows sold for €1.30-1.92/kg and Friesian types made €0.60-1.50/kg.
A larger entry of cattle was witnessed at Raphoe Mart’s weekly cattle sale on Thursday last and a full-house of customers was present on the day, which resulted in an improvement in the returns generated.
Bullocks sold for €2.10-2.60/kg, heifers traded at €2.20-2.70/kg and fat cows made €950-1,395. Despite the strong prices recorded, lighter and plainer lots remained most difficult to sell. Some 550 cattle passed through the ring of Carnew Mart on Saturday last and quality beef and forward store returns were said to have climbed by €20/head.
On the day, beef and forward steers sold for €630-910 over, continental store bullocks made €440-780 over and the Friesian types traded at €120-540 over.
In addition, beef heifers sold for €550-870, store heifers made €280-710 over and beef cows fetched €320-740 over.
Moving to Castlerea Mart, some 400 cattle were on offer in the Roscommon-based venue last Thursday and the demand was said to be strong for forward store bullocks and heifers. Demand was also evident in the weanling ring, with quality lots receiving the most attention from purchasers.
Mart manager Brendan Egan noted that the trade had stabilised due to good growth and increased farmer activity.
Looking at cow returns, the best of the dry cows sold for €1,425-1,900, cows with calves at foot made €1,030-1,680 and in-calf cows realised €850-1,060.
Despite the occurrence of Galway race week, numbers began to increase at Ennis Mart on Tuesday last (July 31). A great mix of cull cows was on offer and about 30% of those present were of dairy origin.
Beef cull cows met a good trade and prices of more than €1.90/kg were recorded. Meanwhile, the Friesian types traded for €0.85-1.20/kg. In addition, the overall bullock and heifer trade improved by €10/head.
Raphoe Mart
Carnew Mart
Castlerea Mart
Ennis Mart
