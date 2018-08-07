Arrabawn to host winter fodder workshop this Friday

Nenagh-based dairy co-operative Arrabawn is preparing to host a winter fodder management workshop this Friday (August 10) in Co. Tipperary.

Entitled ‘Preparing for Winter’, the workshop will take place in Gurteen Agricultural College, Ballingarry, near Birr.

The event will run from 11:00am through to 1:00pm.

Measuring a silage pit and estimating tonnage;

Cull cows and what to do with surplus stock;

Dry matter intake of the dry cows and feed requirements of the milking cow; and

Building up a wedge of grass/forage for use of the winter. The workshop will cover aspects including:

Speakers on the day will include representatives from Arrabawn, Teagasc and Germinal.

This is one of the latest events to be organised by one of the country’s dairy co-ops for its suppliers.

Events

Earlier today, Glanbia held the first of its fodder planning meetings at 11:00am in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise Co. Laois.

Advertisement

The focus of this was centred on: current grass shortages; winter fodder planning; animal health and cow fertility; and its recently-announced credit scheme.

Following in quick succession, Glanbia’s second workshop will be held tonight at 8:00pm in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny.

This will be followed tomorrow and Thursday by meetings in Navan, Enniscorthy, Dungarvan and Clonmel, with further details available here.

Meanwhile, last Thursday, August 2, LacPatrick Dairies held a fodder budgeting workshop in Monaghan town.

Minding the farm and the farmer – Finola Colgan, Mental Health Ireland;

Options to stretch fodder supplies – Gerry Giggins, Nutrilink;

Economics of supplementary feeds – Ciaran Mc Cabe, IFAC;

Fodder budgeting – Majella McCafferty, LacPatrick. Topics covered on the night included: