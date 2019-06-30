Castlerea Mart: ‘Forward cattle ease on the back of weakening beef prices’

Some 400 cattle went under the hammer at Castlerea Mart on Thursday last, June 27, and the customers in attendance were taking a little break from the hay and silage activities which were in full swing this week, according to the mart’s manager Brendan Egan.

There was little change in the trade reported this week. However, Brendan noted that “forward cattle tended to be a little easier on the back of weakening beef prices, but other categories of stock were relatively unchanged with a good clearance taking place”.

Sample steer prices: Charolais: 450kg – €1,210 or €2.68/kg;

Charolais: 430kg – €1,180 or €2.74/kg;

Limousin: 650kg – €1,400 or €2.15/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 525kg – €1,295 or €2.46/kg;

Charolais: 535kg – €1,285 or €2.40/kg;

Friesian: 610kg – €1,205 or €1.97/kg.

Looking at the calf trade, young calves were reported to make €60-260/head, while runner lots made €365/head up to €700/head for continental lots.

Sample heifer prices: Charolais: 400kg – €995 or €2.48/kg;

Simmental: 390kg – €1,000 or €2.56/kg;

Limousin: 370kg – €920 or €2.48/kg;

Limousin: 475kg – €1,130 or €2.37/kg;

Belgian Blue: 365kg – €975 or €2.67/kg;

Limousin: 475kg – €1,070 or €2.25/kg.

Cows with calves at foot traded for €1,260-1,970/unit and a number of dry cows also went under the hammer.

Sample dry cow prices: Charolais: 805kg – €1,490 or €1.85/kg;

Limousin: 775kg – €1,520 or €1.96/kg;

Limousin: 800kg – €1,430 or €1.78/kg;

Charolais: 910kg – €1,635 or €1.79/kg;

Limousin: 830kg – €1,440 or €1.73/kg.

A sample of weanling prices are also listed below.