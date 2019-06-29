Group of activists target Co. Westmeath pig farm

A number of activists entered a pig farm in Co. Westmeath earlier today, Saturday, June 29, taking pictures and videos and releasing them on social media.

One of the activists involved live-streamed the farm invasion, claiming that there were 100 activists taking part.

It is believed that the individuals in question were trespassing on the farm premises.

“Gardaí are attending the scene of a peaceful protest outside a premises in the Raharney area of Co. Westmeath since approximately 1:00pm today,” a representative of An Garda Síochána told AgriLand.

Other incidents

This is the latest such incident to occur in recent times following a similar incident in Co. Tipperary during the week.

During that incident, a lorry load of pigs heading to a processing facility in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, was targeted by a group of activists dressed in yellow vests.

This incident occurred near the Rosderra factory in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary; it is believed the incident occurred on Monday, June 24.