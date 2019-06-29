Kilbaylet land ‘suited to all types of farming’ for sale in lots

Nestled into the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains is a circa 59.5ac farm for sale. Located at Kilbaylet Lower, Donard, Co. Wicklow, the property is situated in an area of outstanding beauty.

It resides in the beautiful Wicklow countryside, near the picturesque villages of Donard and Hollywood, while remaining within easy commuting distance of Dublin and the surrounding areas.

Donard is 3.3km in distance; while Hollywood is 7km; Baltinglass is 16km; and Dublin is 45km.

Donard Village offers a host of amenities including a shop, a pub, a school and churches, with a variety of sporting facilities on your doorstep and many walks close by. The towns of Baltinglass and Blessington are within easy reach.

Residential farm

The residential farm is on circa 59.5ac/24ha and is comprised of an old world, period cottage and an extensive farmyard, set on an elevated site with exceptional views.

The cottage, which is in need of major refurbishment, extends to circa 153m²/1,646ft².

David Doyle, of JP&M Doyle, said: “Kilbaylet is a smashing holding with a smart farmyard and the potential to renovate the derelict residence.

“The land is free draining with mature boundaries and also offers a host of remarkable views. The paddocks are well portioned and have good access directly from the yard.”

Advertisement The yard comprises: A four-bay cattle shed fitted with slatted units (circa 19.9m X 18.8m);

A three-bay hay barn (circa 9.7m X 13.7m); and

A silage pit.

The land is of good quality, laid out in good sized divisions currently in grassland and benefiting from natural drainage. The boundaries are lined by mature trees and hedges, and the land is ideally suited to all types of farming or equestrian pursuits.

2 lots or whole

The farm is for sale in two lots. Lot 1, which comprises the farmyard and derelict residence on circa 40.66ac/16.453ha, is for sale in the region of €395,000.

Lot 2, meanwhile, which comprises land on circa 18.8ac/7.6ha, is in the price region of €195,000.

The entire, circa 59.5ac/24ha, is going for €590,000.

David, commenting on the land’s appeal, said: “The fact that it’s on the Kildare/Wicklow border within commutable distance to South Dublin and its surrounding areas makes it even more appealing.”