Influential driver of rural Ireland recognised by RDS

One of the most influential and innovative drivers of rural development in Ireland over the past 30 years had her contribution recognised at a ceremony in Ballsbridge, Dublin, on Thursday, when she was made an honorary life member of the RDS, and Ballyhoura Development was cited as an inspiring example to others.

In Carmel Fox’s time as CEO of Ballyhoura Development, the east Limerick / north Cork border has become an internationally recognised rural tourism destination, with an income of €45 million per annum from tourism, supporting 1,650 jobs.

Carmel was in charge of one of the most effective and influential Leader companies in Ireland over the past decade and can be credited with creating the environment that enabled the steady development of this relatively isolated area of the mid-west, it was stated.

International practice

Under her guidance, Ballyhoura became a dynamic and innovative leader of community-based development. Its approach is in line with best international practice and is highly regarded both nationally and internationally.

Ballyhoura has received international recognition by being included as a model of good practice in the OECD: ‘Best Practices in Local Development’.

Many local businesses have started up because of this nurturing environment, with food producers being particularly notable. The ‘Taste of Ballyhoura’ food brand has been very successful and there are over 70 artisan food processors in the area.

The creative sector has also taken off, with studios now dotted around the area catering for design, craft, music and other art forms.

Skills

In addition to her work with Ballyhoura, Carmel is a member of the board of the Gorta Group which is using her experience and skills to develop rural communities in Africa.

Carmel was also a member of Trocaire’s Programme Review Committee, of the Commission for the Economic Development of Rural Areas (CEDRA) and of the Teagasc authority.

Michael Duffy, chief executive of the RDS, lauded Carmel’s dynamism.

Through her personal dedication to Ballyhoura, Carmel has given a practical demonstration to others of how to create a vibrant and visible rural Ireland.

“She has also been generous with her time and expertise, lending guidance and advice for the benefit of others.

“The RDS is committed to maintaining a thriving rural Ireland through our work in agriculture; science; the arts; and equestrianism. So to make Carmel an honorary life member of the RDS – someone who shares our aims and values – is very fitting,” the chief executive said.