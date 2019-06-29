Reminder: Embrace Farm Remembrance Service tomorrow

The annual Embrace Farm Ecumenical Remembrance Service is set to take place tomorrow, Sunday, June 30, in the midlands.

The service will be held to remember loved ones who have died or been seriously injured on farms in Ireland, according to the farm charity.

This is the sixth year of the annual event.

The service will be held at 2:00pm at the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.

Embrace Farm will be represented by co-founders Brian and Norma Rohan, along with the voluntary board of directors who give their time for the development of the organisation.

Embrace Farm is contacted by 130 families on an annual basis, and hosts numerous support events for those who have lost a loved one in a farming accident or have suffered serious injury as a result.

If there is a loved one that has been lost through a farming accident that you wish to mention, please contact Embrace Farm at: [email protected] ; or text Norma Rohan at: 086-8381427.

According to Embrace Farm, all are welcome to come and support this service to remember those affected by farming accidents and to highlight awareness of farm safety right across the country.