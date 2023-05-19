Carbery Group has announced its milk price for supplies in April and, as with other processors, there offering is down.

The group has confirmed a reduction in its price for April of 2c/L.

The group has also confirmed that it will continue to support the milk price from its stability fund, allocating 3c/L for April milk.

If the base milk price decision is replicated across the four west Co. Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for April of 41.25c/L, inclusive of VAT and a O.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

This decision is based on continuing weakness in dairy markets, the business said.

Carbery said that it will continue to monitor markets closely, and that it “hopes to see stabilisation soon”.

Carbery’s announcement comes after several other processors announced their latest milk prices this week.

Yesterday (Thursday, May 18), Tirlán announced that it will pay a total of 40.08c/L, including VAT, for April creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Its April milk price consists of:

A base price of 39.58c/L including VAT;

A Sustainability Action Payment of 0.5c/L, including VAT, to all qualifying suppliers.

On Wednesday (May 17), Kerry Group announced its milk price for suppliers in April.

Kerry’s base price for April milk supplies is 38c/L, including VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This is a reduction on the price of 40c/L offered last month for March milk.

Kerry Group said that, based on Kerry’s average milk solids for April, the expected average milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 40.12c/L.

On Tuesday (May 16), Dairygold confirmed a drop in its offering to suppliers, reducing its April quoted milk price by 2c/L to 40c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses, and VAT.

And last week, the board of Lakeland decided to reduce its price in the Republic of Ireland by 4c/L, bringing the figure to 38.85c/L including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Lakeland’s April price includes an input support payment of 1.5c/L, inclusive of VAT, for all suppliers.