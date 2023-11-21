Carbery has announced today (Tuesday, November 21) that it will maintain its base milk price for the month of October.

The west Cork-based processor has said that it is also continuing to support milk price from its Stability Fund with a slightly smaller contribution of 2c/L in October compared to 3c/L September.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird – this will result in an average price for October of 34.92c/L, compared to an average price in September of 35.98c/L, according to Carbery.

This is inclusive of VAT and 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus as well as the Stability Fund payment.

Other milk price

Last week, Tirlán announced that it would also hold its price for milk supplied in October and will pay farmers a total of 33.08c/L, including VAT.

Advertisement

The co-op said that this was based on October creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Dairygold also maintained the quoted milk price for October at 33.5c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT.

Kerry Group also recently confirmed that its milk price for supplies in October will remain unchanged from the previous month.

The processor announced a base milk price of 32c/L including a further 3c/L milk contract payment, inclusive of VAT for qualifying October supplies.

Maintaining the trend for October, Lakeland Dairies also opted to hold its price.

Advertisement

The board of the processor decided to offer a base price of 34c/L at constituents of 3.4% butterfat and 3.3% protein for October milk to suppliers in the Republic of Ireland.

Carbery Milk Quality Award

In other recent news from Carbery, a Barryroe Co-op milk supplier recently took home the overall award at the 2023 Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards.

Seán Deasy milks 80 cows and farms 80ac in Ahafore, Timoleague, Co. Cork, with help from his wife Fiona and their daughters Gemma (16) and Mia (13).

Deasy achieved 509kg of milk solids per cow in 2022 and he credits the quality he achieves to “consistency”.