Ireland’s revised Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan that was resubmitted to the European Commission at the end of July will refocus the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme on “keeping calves on the island”.

The revised scheme will now not contain a weighing action. Instead, it is intended to support the use of high dairy beef index sires in dairy herds.

The aim is to retain more calves on the island and improve integration into local production systems.

The document states that this is considered a preference to live exports “from a welfare perspective”.

“The introduction of high DBI [Dairy Beef Index] bulls is to focus on a good welfare outcome for both the cow and calf and directly address the need to improve animal welfare standards,” the revised plan states.

The total payment under the scheme is unchanged at €20. The maximum number of eligible calves per holding will be 40, giving a maximum payment of €800 per holding.

Advertisement

The CAP plan document also states that the scheme will provide support to farmers who undertake actions to improve the “viability” of male dairy calves (the word “viability” replaces the word “welfare” in this part of the plan).

Several paragraphs in the document outlining details on the weighing aspect of the scheme have been crossed out to reflect the fact that weighing will not take place under the scheme.

A new paragraph has also been added under a different scheme, namely the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Porgramme, in order to link the aims of the two schemes together.

“Improving the quality of calves born in the dairy herd which are destined for beef production through the use of high DBI index sires will reduce the welfare risk for calves born in dairy herds which are not required for milk production,” the document explains.

Applicants to the scheme will now use high DBI AI for breeding dairy beef calves. All beef AI sires must have a minimum DBI of three stars.