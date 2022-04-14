Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that his department has published the European Commission’s observation letter in respect of Ireland’s draft Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan for 2023-2027.

The commission’s letter has now been published on the department’s website.

Minister McConalogue said: “We are currently working through the observations, which are lengthy, with a view to making an initial high-level response to the commission over the coming days.

“The commission is expected to formally publish its letter, together with our initial response, after Easter.

“Technical engagement with the commission on the observations has already commenced, and will continue in earnest after the Easter break, with a view to having the plan approved as soon as possible,” the minister pointed out.

He also noted that an evaluation of Ireland’s draft plan, which has been carried out by a team led by consultancy firm RSM Ireland, has now also been published on the department’s website.

“The preparation of the evaluation marks the fulfilment of another of the requirements set out under EU legislation. This has been shared with stakeholders, together with the commission’s observation letter,” Minister McConalogue said.

“Arrangements have been made for the CAP Stakeholder Consultative Committee to discuss these latest developments at the end of this month, and engagement with stakeholders will continue as the approval process unfolds.

“I look forward to constructive engagement between my department and the commission on the approval process over the coming months, and to timely approval of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan so that we can provide full clarity for Ireland’s farmers,” he remarked.

“I am confident that our CAP plan is robust and is cognisant of food security as well as driving improvements in biodiversity, water quality and the overall climate. It is a complex CAP plan that is focussed on delivering on these ambitions while also seeking to improve farm incomes,” Minister McConalogue concluded.

The move by the minister comes after there were a number of calls for him to publish the letter.