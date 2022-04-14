Macra na Feirme has said that action is needed to ensure beef farmers can continue to farm by providing a payment to beef finishers.

It follows the publication of Teagasc’s revised outlook for farm incomes for 2022 as a result of the situation in Russia and Ukraine.

The report highlights that costs associated with food production will increase substantially over the course of 2022.

The report noted that Irish farm output prices are also on the increase but are lagging behind the increase in production costs

Macra said that output prices are also rising but not at the same rate as the costs of inputs e.g., fertiliser prices are in excess of 200% higher than the same time in 2021, while there has been an increase in green diesel costs of over 60% in the past few months.

Support for beef finishers

According to the young farmers’ organisation, the major finding of the report, is the likely negative impact on farm incomes.

In a statement, Macra said: “The report outlines that beef farmers, in particular, are at risk of income drop, while forecasting that cattle-rearing farms can expect a drop of 25% in income with other cattle enterprises potential facing a drop of 16%.

Macra na Feirme president John Keane added: “It is clear that action is needed to ensure that beef farmers can continue to farm.

“Macra na Feirme has been clear, that a substantial beef finisher scheme is needed providing €200/head.”

The association has also said that a silage conservation support is needed to address the costs of fertiliser and fuel.

“Farmers across all enterprises are deciding on areas that are to be closed for first-cut silage this week, and what application rates of fertiliser they will apply.

“In order to ensure a strong trade for cattle in marts across the country in the late summer and early autumn, certainty needs to be created now for beef farmers, in particular, who are most at risk of reduced income,” Keane concluded.