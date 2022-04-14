Exports of food and live animals increased by 21% in the 12-month period between February 2021 and February 2022, according to the the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This represents a figure of €953 million, and an increase of €166 million when compared to February 2021.

The CSO released new data today (Thursday, April 14) , which revealed that total exports increased by €3.5 billion in February 2022 compared with February 2021 figures.

Agricultural produce accounted for €698 million, or 4%, of total exports in the month of February alone, up from €548 million in February 2021.

For January and February 2022, total agricultural exports were valued at €1.389 billion, up from €1.035 billion for the same two months in 2021.

These exports went to the EU, US and the rest of the world, in that order.

Imports

Regarding imports, the CSO has reported that those relating to food and live animals increased by 16% in the 12-month period between February 2021 and February 2022.

This represents a figure of €609 million, and an increase €85 million when compared to February 2021.

Advertisement

Goods exports and imports

Exports to Great Britain

Exports to Great Britain in February 2022 were €1,025 million, an increase of €177 million, or 21%, compared with February 2021.

The main change was an increase in the exports of food and live animals, which accounted for 6% of total exports in February 2022.

These exports were valued at €285 million in February 2022, versus €203 million in February 2021.

Geographic breakdown

The EU accounted for €6,316 million, or 40%, of total goods exports in February 2022 of which €2,530 million went to Germany and €1,074 million went to Belgium.

Total EU exports in February 2022 increased by €1,673 million, or 36%, compared with February 2021.

The US was the main non-EU destination, accounting for €4,826 million, or 31%, of total exports in February 2022.

The EU accounted for €2,663 million, or 31%, of total goods imports in February 2022, which is an increase of €441 million, or 20%, compared with February 2021.

The UK with €1,925 million (22%), the USA with €1,206 million (14%), Switzerland with €730 million (8%) and China with €701 million (8%) were the main non-EU sources of imports.