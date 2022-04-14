The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has put forward a series of proposals aimed at safeguarding the cattle and sheep trade this coming autumn.

The INHFA is also calling for a clear plan from government to help achieve this aim, as the war in Ukraine continues to put pressure on fertiliser and animal-feed supplies.

INHFA vice-president, Micheal McDonnell, has outlined his concerns and what action could be taken.

There is, he said, a “real worry about these sectors, and that is already becoming apparent on the light store trade for cattle.

“Here, we are seeing a significant fall in prices as concern grows among farmers around feed supplies for next winter.

“These are the same farmers that Teagasc has noted in a recent report whose incomes are forecast to decline by between 16-25%,” he said.

With fertiliser prices at an all time high, coupled with ongoing concern around supply, many farmers are “not in the financial position to purchase enough fertiliser to ensure adequate silage supplies for next winter”, McDonnell said.

“While some of these farmers may carry their younger stock into and through the winter, there are many more that depend on a strong trade every autumn – a trade that could be undermined by the lack of fodder and meal,” he cautioned.

“For this reason, it is vital that measures are taken now to ensure sufficient animal feed to support all sectors this autumn and winter,” he said.

Recognising the establishment of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee, to address specific concerns around animal feed, McDonnell stressed the need for “additional consideration around financial supports and scheme amendments, which the government must now lead on”.

On this basis, the INHFA vice-president has recommended the following steps be taken:

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine seeks permission from the EU Commission for an early pay-out of all schemes, which should ideally commence this August. This will need to be indicated as soon as permission has been obtained, and appropriate timescales will need to be outlined;

A substantial budget package to support farmers that are making silage or hay. Details on this will need to be indicated in the coming weeks with payment made following the presentation of a receipt of payment from their contractor indicating the area cut or number of bales made;

Under the BEEP-S, consideration will need to be given to farmers that have included the feeding of meal as an option in the event that meal is unavailable or price prohibitive;

On the Sheep Welfare Scheme flexibility to allow farmers include a percentage of ewe lambs (30- 40%) as part of their overall ewe number. This will allow farmers to cull older ewes they would otherwise be forced to keep while reducing the overall variable feed expense for this enterprise;

Urgent action on the feasibility study on wool and, where possible, clear plans on the use of wool as a fertiliser or as a compost alternative for the mushroom industry when mixed with bracken (ferns). A viable plan for the use of wool will immediately deliver a significant price increase.



McDonnell said these proposals can, if applied, have a positive impact on the lamb, weanling and light store trade this coming autumn but stressed that “immediate action is needed to avert a major animal-welfare crisis”.