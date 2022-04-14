There have been almost double the number of road deaths to date this year than there was in the same period in 2021, with 50 people losing their lives already, according to An Garda Síochana.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochana have launched an urgent road safety appeal in the run up to Easter weekend, which will take a specific focus on drug driving, following the worrying increase in numbers.

Provisional figures show that there have been 50 fatalities on Irish roads so far this year, an increase of 23 on the same period last year, within which there were 27 road deaths.

“This is 23 more unnecessary deaths and heartache for families and friends and represents an almost doubling of last year’s figure,” a statement from the Gardaí read.

The current figures show that an average of 15 deaths have occurred on roads so far this year. If this trend were to continue, 180 lives would be lost on roads by the end of this year, this would represent the highest number of road fatalities in Ireland in a decade.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hidegarde Naughton said she is deeply concerned over the number of road deaths so far this year and called on motorists to take the responsibility of curbing the numbers:

“We must all take action to reverse this trend. Four people died and eight were seriously injured over the Easter bank holiday last year.”

The Easter road safety appeal encourages all drivers to take extra care on the roads, by slowing down, wearing seatbelts, putting your phone away and remembering vulnerable road users.

Advertisement

However, the campaign will also specifically target those driving under the influence of drugs. Figures for the full year of 2021 show that over 3,300 arrests were made for drug driving while up to March 31, this year, there have been 768 arrests for the offence.

Analysis by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS) shows that cannabis and cocaine remain the most detected drugs in drivers on Irish roads. In 2021, 57% of specimens tested for drugs contained cannabis, 31% contained cocaine and 14% were found to have benzodiazepines, according to an Garda Síochana.

Sam Waide, chief executive of the RSA said the focus is necessarily placed on drug driving this Easter and outlined the consequences for those caught doing so:

“If you are detected drug driving you will face a court appearance and if found guilty, a minimum driving disqualification of one year. Ask yourself is it worth the risk? Losing your licence and possibly your job.”

There was a 39% increase in the number of blood and urine samples that were forwarded for drug testing in 2020 in comparison to 2019. A new round of prelimary drug testing is set to be introduced later this year (2022), which will expand the number of drugs that can be detected in drivers by the Gardaí.

Motorists are also being asked to remember that ‘tiredness kills’, and that the drivers can avail of free cups of coffee from participating Applegreen stations this Easter weekend.

Other advice urges those that that will be socialising over the bank holiday to plan how they will get home safely by booking a taxi, designating a driver or using public transport. The RSA is asking pedestrians to take particular care on dark, rural roads where there may no footpaths or street lights.