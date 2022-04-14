The Munster Aberdeen Angus club hosted its annual spring bull sale at Bandon Mart last Wednesday (April 6) and reached record-high prices.

The sale took place alongside the Cork Holstein Friesian Club’s (CHFC’s) bull sale, which achieved a top price of €3,300 for Laurelelm Pedro from the Laurelelm herd.

Munster Aberdeen Angus club

The sale attracted an entry of 25 bulls, but strong private sales in surrounding areas for the month prior to the sale meant only 18 were put forward for sale on the day.

These 18 bulls were in high demand with 15 selling, representing an 83% clearance.

This strong clearance was matched with an exceptional average sale price of €2,820, which is up over €400 on the year before.

Inchisine Todd

The highlight of the sale was the pre-sale show champion, Inchisine Todd, who sold for a new sale-record price of €5,100.

A September 2020-born bull, bred by Denis O’Riordan from Macroom, Co. Cork, he ranked 5-star on the replacement index.

This bull is a son of stockbull Cooldaniel Rekie, with a host of former stockbulls on his dam’s side. Todd was secured by local breeder Derek Lovell.

Pre-sale champion and trade topper Inchisine Todd

(Image source Munster Aberdeen Angus club)

Briarhill Pavarotti W018

Reserve champion on the day was Briarhill Pavarotti W018. Bred and exhibited by Bryan O’Halloran, Templemartin, Co. Cork, this bull is a son of the herd’s stockbull Mercury Royal Figo.

Born October 2020, this stylish bull goes back to Moss Ethelorence L132 and was sold for €3,000.

A further three bulls hit €3,000 or more. Two of these came from the herd of previously mentioned sale topper, Denis O’Riordan.

At the €3,350 mark was Inchisine Toby, while Inchisine Thunder sold for €3,000. Both of these were September 2020-born bulls sired by the aforementioned Cooldaniel Rekie.

Westellen Fred W889

Last to hit the mark was Westellen Fred W889 who sold for the joint-second top price of €3,350.

This October 2020-born bull was bred by John Tait, Middleton, Co. Cork and boasted 4-stars on both the terminal and replacement index.

Sired by Stouphill Bomber T182, he is out of a Cheeklaw Eirwyn cow that goes back to Netherton Flora B162.