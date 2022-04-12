The Cork Holstein Friesian Club (CHFC) held its annual bull sale at Bandon Mart on Wednesday, April 6, with an 84% clearance achieved on the day.

The day kicked off with the pre-sale show and the judge on the day was Mr. Carlise Smith of the well-known Liskilla herd. Senior bull class

Junior bull class

Judge on the day Mr. Carlise Smith from the Liskilla herd

Laurelelm Pedro

The pre-sale champion on the day went to Lot 10, Laurelelm Pedro from Ricky Barrett and the Laurelelm herd.

Lot 10 was sired by Lynbrook Silver Bar and from a VG86 Emerald Slick dam, who produced 14,290kg of milk with 3.64% protein in her second lactation.

This bull is backed by nine generations of VG/EX and seven generations of protein of 3.5% and higher.

Laurelelm Pedro, also the top-priced bull of the day left the ring at €3,300. Champion of the day and top price bull at €3,300 Laurelelm Pedro with breeder Ricky Barrett, CHFC president Mr. Pat Hayes and Judge Carlise Smith

Glenny Sebastain 2088

The second highest price on the day went to the last and youngest bull on the day Lot 47, Glenny Sebastain 2088, from Daniel M O’Leary and the Glenny herd.

This first-prize winner in his class was a Gortcreen Sebastian son from a EX90 Cacanode Harold dam with protein up to 4.03% and yield up to 8359kg of milk. He exited the ring at €2750. Second top price at €2,750 was Glenny Sebastain 2088

Mylawn Ivan 2021

The third highest price of the day also came from one of the younger bull on offer at the sale, Lot 36 Mylawn Ivan 2021, from Michael Healy and the Mylawn herd.

Sired by Hillsdale Mo Salah off a VG86 De-Su Hagley dam with protein up to 3.81% and yields up to 7,079kgs of milk, he sold for €2,650. Third top price of the day at €2,650 was Mylawn Ivan 2021

Radney Iarlaith

Reserve champion of the day was Lot 19 Radney Iarlaith from Henry and Liam O Keeffe and the Radney herd.

He was sired by Radney Steve and from an EX90 Bagworth Zander Keet dam with protein up to 3.91% and yield up to 10,162kg of milk.

This bull comes from seven generations VG/EX and six generations of 3.5% protein and sold for €2,350.

Reserve champion Radney Larlaith with breeder Henry O’Keeffe, Judge Carlise Smith

and CHFC president Pat Hayes

CHFC in-milk sale

Late last month the CHFC also held its first in-milk sale in over two years.

The calved heifers in-milk had an average sale price of €2,200, with the second lactation and older cows averaging €1,900. A 100% clearance was achieved on the day.

Laurelelm Roman Shamrock

Judge on the day was Mr. James Crowely of the Moneygurran herd and his chosen Champion heifer in-milk on the day was Lot 59, Laurelelm Roman Shamrock, from Rickey Barrett.

Sired by Ballivor Troy Roman off a VG 85 Regan-ALH Dragon dam with yields over 13,000kg of milk with protein of 3.50%, she sold in the ring for €1,960. Judge James Crowley, club president Pat Hayes ,club chairman Ivor Bryan

and owner of champion heifer Ricky Barrett

The top-priced heifer was Lot 24, Lisduff Leslie 416 from John J O’Sullivan and sons, who sold for €2,680.

This De-Su Toronto 13212-ET daughter is off a VG88 Goldenfield Raphael cow with a yield of up to 8,784kg of milk and protein of 3.92%.

She is a maternal sister to the very successful artificial insemination bull Lisduff Perception (FR6139).

Dock Persus Oralie

The second-lactation plus category champion was Lot 16 Dock Persus Oralie VG85 from Seamus and Brian Hayes.

Sired by Westcost Persus off a EX90 Maple-Down I G W Atwood with yields up to 9,974kg of milk with protein up to 3.63%, she sold for €2,000. Champion cow: Dock Persus Oralie VG85 with owner Brain Hayes,

Judge James Crowley and club president Pat Hayes

Topping the second-laction plus category was reserve champion Massrock Fr2028 Duchess from Gerard Lehane and family, who sold for €2,180.

This cow already has yielded over 7,500kg of milk with protein up to 3.50% protein.

Her dam is Stantons Eldor EX90, who was a class winner at Cork YMA calf show and she has yields to 8,757kg of milk.