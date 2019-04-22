Can you make the cut for Drumshanbo silage spectacle?

After a hugely successful event last year, the organisers of this year’s Stylish Silage spectacle in Drumshanbo, Leitrim, are hoping that this year entries will again surge against a sunny and visitor-filled backdrop.

The Stylish Silage competition is part of An Tostal festival which has been running in Drumshanbo since 1953, and which this year will take place from Sunday, June 30, to Saturday July 6.

“We have two categories for the Stylish Silage competition; Mayo-based business McHale is the overall sponsor again this year and is also sponsoring a category. Each category has €1,000 in prizes,” said Hugh James Gallagher, festival chair.

“Category one is for the best family entry and category two is for the best entry from a community or club. Judging will take place on Saturday, June 29, and the winners will be announced at the silage wrap party on Saturday night, July 6.”

Realism

Last year, there were 70 entries with a wishing well, created by the Nugent family taking the top prize for its realism and creativity.

The runner-up prize went to ‘the mart delivery’ from the McKeon family.

Advertisement

The competition was the brainchild of Hugh James who had visited the enormously popular Durrow Scarecrow festival in Laois.

“The committee wanted to introduce something different. After discussions, we came up with the idea of a Stylish Silage competition,” he said.

Caught imagination

The first competition was held in 2017 to a positive response, attracting many visitors to the area, with some even planning their holidays around it. “It just seems to have caught the public’s imagination.

Everyone is thinking of ideas that could be done with a bale and then there’s the excitement of seeing a bale being started and wondering what the finished result is going to be.

“There’s also the fact that there is great community spirit. The whole community is involved and when you’re driving around Drumshanbo for the two weeks before the judging date, you see loads of people out doing their bale and having fun with each other,” said Hugh James.