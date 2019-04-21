Top tip for reducing the workload this breeding season

Your replacement heifers are, or should be, the most suitable animals for breeding your herd’s future replacement heifers.

For this to happen they should be bred to AI, calving is preferable at the start of the calving season and in a compact period of time.

Calving heifers at the start of the breeding season and in a short space of time will not only allow them to produce suitable breeding stock for the herd, it will also maximise their chances of staying in the herd for longer and increase their lifetime productive performance.

One way to achieve this is through a successful synchronisation programme. This will increase the amount of heifers bred to AI and will minimise the workload associated with breeding maiden heifers – during a busy time of the year.

Synchonisation protocol

Here is a sample synchonisation programme commonly used on farms – involving the use of prostaglandin (PG) and heat detection.

Day 0 : All heifers are tail painted.

: All heifers are tail painted. Day 0-7 : Inseminate any heifers that are observed in heat.

: Inseminate any heifers that are observed in heat. Day 7 : All heifers not inseminated are given an injection of PG and any showing heat are inseminated over the next three to five days.

: All heifers not inseminated are given an injection of PG and any showing heat are inseminated over the next three to five days. Day 17 : Any heifers still not bred are given a second injection of PG.

: Any heifers still not bred are given a second injection of PG. Day 20 and 21: Heifers are inseminated when observed in heat or receive fixed time AI at 72 and 96 hours after the second PG injection.

Following this, stock bulls can be let out to pick up any repeats.

This is just one of many synchronisation protocols used on farms; you should consult with a vet before implementing one for your farm.