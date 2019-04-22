79ac residential farm with ‘Clonroche series’ soils to go for auction

A 79ac residential farm in the village of Rathnure, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, will go for auction in an executor sale.

Set at the foot of the Blackstairs Mountains, the property is located approximately 12km from Enniscorthy; 18km from New Ross; and 20km from Bunclody.

“The residence comprises a two-storey farmhouse with rear extension on a lovely elevated site. It is approached via a tree-lined avenue and is set back from the road,” said selling agent Paddy Jordan.

Modernisation

“In need of modernisation, it comprises a number of reception rooms in addition to three to four bedrooms, with a total floor area of approximately 230m².

“Located inside the main entrance is an old gate lodge or cottage which is derelict but would be ideal for replacement at a future date,” said the agent.

Traditional farmyard

“There is a traditional farmyard located to the rear of residence, providing a number of old sheds and derelict outhouses under a partial concrete and gravel base.

“The land extends to circa 79ac and is primarily laid out in one block in a number of divisions.

“The entire is very good quality land with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout; good road frontage; is ideal for a number of farming enterprises; and is classified as ‘Clonroche series’ soils which are known as some of the most productive.”

The Rathnure property is being offered for sale in a number of lots: Lot 1 – house and yard on circa 6.6ac;

Lot 2 – 1.4ac;

Lot 3 – 34.3ac;

Lot 4 – 16.47ac;

Lot 5 – the entire on circa 79ac.

Guide price

Lot 1 is being issued with a guide price of €250,000, with the balance of the lands quoted at €11,000/ac. The property will be auctioned on Thursday, May 23, at 3:00pm in the Brandon House Hotel, New Ross.