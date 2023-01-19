The safe management of livestock throughout calving season is set to be the focus of a new farm safety inspection campaign from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) which will launch next week.

The two-week campaign will commence on Monday, January 23, and will be based around raising awareness of the dangers to farmers which rise significantly during the calving period.

It will encourage farmers to to plan ahead and prepare facilities in advance, to minimise stress and fatigue during the late nights over the coming months.

According to the HSA, well-designed and maintained handling facilities are key for the safe handling of livestock, as well as the prevention of injury to handlers.

Pat Griffin, senior inspector with the HSA said “cows, and in particular heifers, can be unpredictable before, during or after calving and may become aggressive”.

“Good holding areas and calving facilities where cows can be monitored remotely are important and can help reduce farmer fatigue.

“Well-prepared calving units with clean bedding, calving gates, planned escape routes and the necessary equipment will ensure safety and reduce stress.

Advertisement

“With much of calving happening during short and dark evenings, or at night, farmers are encouraged to have plenty of well-positioned lights in calving units and around the farmyard as this will greatly improve visibility and safety.”

Advertisement

Figures from the HSA show that 190 people have died in farming-related work activity in Ireland over the past 10 years. 34 of these fatalities involved livestock.

The HSA has compiled a list of questions that it is encouraging farmers to ask themselves when working with livestock:

Are handling facilities including calving boxes adequate for your herd size?

Is there adequate lighting in the yard and farm buildings?

Do you need help?

Are the extra resources trained and experienced?

Is there a plan in place to minimise the risk of attack?

Is an adequate physical barrier established between the farmer (worker) and the freshly calved cow when tagging, treating and handling calves?

Are facilities and procedures adequate for separating, loading and unloading animals?

Keeping a phone in your pocket in case of an emergency, keeping someone else in the loop about where you are and when you expect to return, and keeping a first aid box nearby are three other tips from the authority that can make a difference in a dangerous situation.

“Clean and organised yards will help eliminate injury from slips, trip and falls and also allows all the necessary items to be easily found and help prevent injury or even death,” Griffin concluded.