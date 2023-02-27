The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys to increase the labour rate for farmers who maintain rural walks.

The comments come follow the announcement that funding of €2.4 million will be used to develop 70 new walking trails nationwide over the next two years.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has said that it will aim to work with over 2,500 farmers as the number of walking trails will increase from 80 to 150 in total to boost outdoor recreation and rural tourism.

Rural walks

IFA National Hill Farming Committee chair Caillin Conneely has welcomed the expansion of the walks scheme.

He said that increasing the number of trails in the scheme to 150 is in line with a commitment set out in the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy, ‘Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors’ and part of the IFA’s 2023 pre-Budget submission.

“The Walks Scheme has a significant impact on the development of recreational activities, boosting rural tourism and supporting farmers who provide access to their land.

“The additional €2.4 million in funding will see the total number of farmers and landowners to benefit from the scheme increase to 2,500 over the next two years.”

“A commitment to review to the number of Rural Recreation Officers (RROs), as outlined by the minister, as soon as possible is essential to ensure that staff are in place to assist farmers and landowners in the delivery of the scheme, especially where new trails are established,” he said.

Labour rate

The IFA chair said that Minister Humphreys must ensure that the labour rate for farmers who maintain the walks is also increased in line with revised Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) costings.

He said that the increase must apply to both existing and new participants, including farmers in the middle of their current contracts.

The application process is now open to trail management committees, community groups and other similar entities for expressions of interest through local development companies until Friday, June 23, 2023.