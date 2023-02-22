Carrigallen Mart held it’s weekly calf sale on Saturday, February 18, with over 170 calves on offer at the Co. Leitrim based mart.
The sale had a good mix of breeds with Friesian bulls, Angus, Hereford, Simmental, Charolais and Belgian Blue calves on offer.
Carrigallen Mart
There was a good entry of Friesian bull on offer at Saturdays sale with the majority of these calves selling for between €40 and €60.
Some of the lighter or the Friesian-cross calves sold for below €40, while on the top end of the trade saw calves selling from €90 to €180.
A small number of Friesian bull runner type calves achieved prices of between €280 and €290.
Hereford and Angus
Looking at the Hereford and Angus-cross calves on offer and starting with the Hereford-cross females.
These calves appeared to be in demand among buyer in the Co. Leitrim based mart on Saturday, with the selling for between €150 to €160.
A number of these calves achieved prices above this, with a number selling for €210 to €265.
Hereford-cross bull appeared to have be thin on the ground, but the ones that were on offer sold from €160 to €310.
Moving to the Angus calves and starting with the bull that sold from €115 to €430, the majority of these calves sold from €170 to €300.
The Angus-cross heifers on offer sold from €60 to €300, with the majority selling for around €200.
Continental
The continental calves consisted of Simmental, Charolais and Belgian Blue – with a top price of €510 paid for a Belgian Blue-cross bull calf.
There was a small number of Simmental calves on offer at the sale, they sold from €110 to €300.
Moving to the Belgian Blue-cross bulls that were on offer, which sold from €80 to a top price of €510 – the majority of these calves sold from €320 and up.
The Belgian Blue-cross heifers on offer sold from €130 to €450.
Moving to the Charolais-cross calves with the bull selling from €170 to €255. The heifers calves sold to a top price of €460 down to €320.