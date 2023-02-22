Carrigallen Mart held it’s weekly calf sale on Saturday, February 18, with over 170 calves on offer at the Co. Leitrim based mart.

The sale had a good mix of breeds with Friesian bulls, Angus, Hereford, Simmental, Charolais and Belgian Blue calves on offer.

Carrigallen Mart

There was a good entry of Friesian bull on offer at Saturdays sale with the majority of these calves selling for between €40 and €60.

Some of the lighter or the Friesian-cross calves sold for below €40, while on the top end of the trade saw calves selling from €90 to €180.

A small number of Friesian bull runner type calves achieved prices of between €280 and €290.

Hereford and Angus

Looking at the Hereford and Angus-cross calves on offer and starting with the Hereford-cross females.

These calves appeared to be in demand among buyer in the Co. Leitrim based mart on Saturday, with the selling for between €150 to €160.

A number of these calves achieved prices above this, with a number selling for €210 to €265.

Hereford-cross bull appeared to have be thin on the ground, but the ones that were on offer sold from €160 to €310.

Moving to the Angus calves and starting with the bull that sold from €115 to €430, the majority of these calves sold from €170 to €300.

The Angus-cross heifers on offer sold from €60 to €300, with the majority selling for around €200. This Angus-cross bull calf sold for €430

Continental

The continental calves consisted of Simmental, Charolais and Belgian Blue – with a top price of €510 paid for a Belgian Blue-cross bull calf.

There was a small number of Simmental calves on offer at the sale, they sold from €110 to €300.

Moving to the Belgian Blue-cross bulls that were on offer, which sold from €80 to a top price of €510 – the majority of these calves sold from €320 and up.

The Belgian Blue-cross heifers on offer sold from €130 to €450.