Calf registrations have continued to fall behind 2021 figures, with a reduction in registrations of 9,676 based on the latest data from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

The latest data up to April 1, shows that some 1,333,529 calves have been registered so far this year, compared to 1,343,205 for the same period in 2021.

Calf registrations

Looking at the calves born to dairy dams, we can see that 67,178 were born the week ending April 1 – bringing the total dairy calf births to 1,095,924.

This is 7,287 head ahead of the 2021 figure of 1,088,637.

Moving to the calves born to beef dams, some 31,212 calves were born the week ending April 1. This is 3,980 less than the corresponding week in 2021 when 35,192 calves were born to beef dams.

Overall, the downward trend continues, with suckler births also being 16,963 behind 2021.

In 2021, some 254,568 suckler-bred calves had been born up to this point of the year whereas for 2022 this figure stands at 237,605.

This represents a 6.9% decrease in suckler calf births for the first three months of 2022.

Total calf registrations up to and including the week ending April 1, 2022:

Dairy calf births: 1,095,924 (+7,287);

Beef calf births: 237,605 (-16,963);

Total births: 1,333,529 (-9,676).

Turning out calves

As we enter the month of April and the weather begins to improve, now is the time to start looking at getting some older calves out to grass.

Getting calves out to grass can have a major benefit to liveweight gains, and it can help to reduce health issues.

If you are looking at turning out some calves to grass, access to shelter or a dry lying-area can be beneficial.

On some farms, calves can access the calf shed from a paddock. Where that is not possible, the use of a home-made shelter or a hutch can be useful.