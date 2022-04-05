A cattle-exporting company based in Co. Cork has started sourcing Friesian bulls for a consignment due to depart from Ireland in late April.

The cattle included in the consignment will be comprised primarily of Friesian bulls weighing anywhere from 250kg upwards, and are destined for Libya.

The bulls being sourced by Curzon Livestock must have two tags, no horns and no ringworm.

This is the second consignment of cattle being assembled for Libya, with another Co. Westmeath-based exporter also in the market for Friesian bulls.

Two weeks ago, Viastar confirmed it is seeking 2,000 Friesian bulls for a consignment bound for the north African country, which is due to depart from Ireland in mid-April.

In order to be eligible, these bulls must weigh over 200kg, have two tags, no horns and no ringworm.

Last month, Viastar also shipped a consignment of over 1,600 bulls to Jordan.

The bulls, which were bought in early March, were primarily Angus, Hereford and plain continentals, ranging from approximately 250-400kg in weight.

Cattle exports up 6%

According to the most recent export figures available from Bord Bia, live cattle exports totalled 17,234 head for the week ending March 19, 2022 .

Exports to the Netherlands accounted for the largest majority of live cattle exports at just over 11,000 head, most of which are calves.

According to Bord Bia, total live cattle exports up to March 19, this year, stood at 76,487 head, which is 4,476 head above the same time period as last year.

This is a 6% increase on the same time period last year.

However, 2022 calf exports are running over 18% ahead of last year, despite a number of challenges resulting from cancelled sailings and stormy weather.

Numbers of cattle going to Northern Ireland are also back on last year with a drop of 43.5% or over 16,000 head, according to Bord Bia figures.