Co. Meath-based livestock firm – Viastar – has confirmed it is currently in the market for a total of 1,800 bulls.

The news comes as the livestock-exporting firm secured a contract to supply a consignment of bulls to a North African country.

The bulls that are suitable for the consignment should be Angus, Hereford or plainer-type, continental-bred cattle.

Weights of the bulls should be between 250-400kg and all should have two tags and be ringworm-free.

The consignment is due to depart in the third week of March and farmers who have suitable cattle should contact Viastar on: 087-6282120.

2022 exports

Meanwhile, in other cattle export news, the total number of cattle exported in the first nine weeks of 2022 has increased when compared to figures from last year, and 2020.

Advertisement

According to latest figures from Bord Bia, 47,600 calves, weanlings, stores and adult cattle have been exported in the first nine weeks of this year.

This figure is up from the 42,800 head exported in the same time period of 2021 and the 36,200 head exported in the same time period in 2020.

The Netherlands has taken the largest number of Irish livestock to date this year with a total of just under 17,000 cattle (primarily calves) making the journey there.

Spain has also purchased a large number of Irish calves having bought over 13,500 cattle (including calves) in the first nine weeks of this year.

One of the larger buyers of store and finished cattle, to date this year, has been Northern Ireland.

Almost 8,400 cattle (800 of which were calves have been sold to buyers from Northern Ireland and a total of 400 cattle have been sold to buyers in Britain during the first nine weeks of this year.