Ministerial intervention is urgently needed to clearly define food security support packages, according to Macra na Feirme (Macra).

The statement comes following the first meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC) earlier today (March 11), which was attended by farm organisations, agricultural consultants, processers, financial institutions, and the media.

Macra has welcomed the formation of the committee, saying it will serve as a forum where the industry can input the challenges that face the sector to ensure food security.

However, it also added that the committee has limitations in terms of funding and powers over regulatory change.

Speaking after the meeting, Macra’s national president, John Keane, said:

“It is clear that the funding package to support the agricultural sector needs to be negotiated with farming stakeholders as a matter of urgency.”

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, who addressed the meeting, is currently drafting a multi-million euro package of supports that will ensure farmers can grow enough feed and fodder.

The package which is due before cabinet this month will include a range of supports aimed at making sure that farmers are as best placed to meet the challenges ahead, as uncertainties around food security continue.

Advertisement

These supports will include:

Addressing the increasing costs facing farmers in growing fodder crops;

Accessing databases of organic manures;

Stronger incentives to sow crops such as red clover and multi-species swards which are less dependent on chemical fertiliser;

Supports for the planting of tillage crops and fodder crops.

Fuel costs

At today’s NFFSC meeting, Macra raised the issue of tight supply and rising costs of fuel and fertiliser.

“There are parts of the country where supply is an issue with contractors and farmers struggling to secure the necessary quantities for standard operations,” Keane said.

“The costs are also prohibitive and if the minister and, indeed, the government are serious about addressing the issue, an agricultural fuel support scheme needs to be introduced to provide substantial reductions to ensure food remains on the shelves “

The government introduced cuts in excise duty on fuel on Wednesday (March 9), in response to record pump prices. For green diesel, this represented a 2c/L cut.

Responding to this, Keane said:

“A 2c or indeed 32c cut will not be enough, farmers and contractors alike need to get out into fields, we have a very short window in the next days and weeks to ensure the best start for our crops.”

“Farmers need clear indication of the support that is going to be made available. The regulations around current schemes also needs to be addressed to allow maximum flexibility for farmers to respond to the need to grow more food,” he said.