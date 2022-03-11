A collection of what is described as “exceptionally well cared for machinery and equipment” is coming up for sale in Mullinahone Co. Tipperary.

The online only auction is being held on behalf of Liam Tobin who is retiring from contracting after 50 years in the business.

Liam first ventured into contracting with a Fordson tractor and worked in conjunction with the local co-op.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers of Co. Carlow is running the sale which will comprise around 40 lots on Monday, March 21 at 7:30p.m.

Big bale silage

Offering a precision chop service ended in 2014 and he latterly concentrated on baling and slurry spreading, and it is mainly grass and slurry machinery which is now being disposed of. The John Deere trailed mower is fitted with grouper

The lots include four mowers, three of which are from John Deere, two are trailed and the third is a front mounted unit. There is also a McHale 3200 mounted mower conditioner. One of a pair of the latest McHale Fusion 3 Plus balers

There are also two McHale Fusion 3 Plus with film and net wrapping capability. These appear to be in a very well kept state of repair.

Conventional balers are rapidly being displaced by combination machines, so they are likely to attract a lot of interest.

Abbey tankers

Abbey was Tobin’s manufacturer of choice when it came to slurry tankers and again there are four machines on offer. The top spec Abbey tanker has trailing shoe boom and rain gun

All the tankers have bottom emptying, extra fill points, sight glass, 13,500 pumps, wide angle PTOs and extra work lights.

Capacities range from 2,250 to 3,500 gallons with the galvanised 2,500 model being equipped with many extras, including a rain gun.

Meaty tractors at Mullinahone

As with the mowers and tankers, there are also four tractors available; the oldest being a 2007 New Holland Tm140. There is also a 2014 New Holland T7.200 range command and a 2016 New Holland t7.210 power command. As the name suggests this John Deere 6155M has 155hp on tap and 3200 recorded hours

A John Deere 6.155m direct drive with 3,200 hours on the clock is also offered and we are assured that all the tractors are in excellent condition. JCB 416S has been owned and cared for by Liam from new

From 2002 there is a JCB 416S loading shovel. This has just over 9,000 hours recorded and was bought new by Liam who is said to have kept it in excellent condition.

The equipment is available for viewing at Mullinahone on Saturday, March 12, Friday March 18 and Saturday, March 19 from 10:00a.m to 4:00p.m. each day.